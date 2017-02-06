Lincoln Co. man's car is stolen during online meet

Police lights.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a carjacking and robbery that occurred early Sunday morning.

Deputies say 20-year-old Colby Ryan Pridmore had been talking to 21-year-old Destiny Dawn Bentley on Facebook. The two agreed to meet near Optimist Park on Startown Road.

Bentley reportedly arrived in an older model blue car and got into Pridmore's car. While the two were talking, they were interrupted by two men knocking on the car's window.

The two men, described by detectives as white males with a handgun and knife, pulled Pridmore out of his car. They took cash, credit cards and his identification as well as drove away in his 2003 Mazda 6.

Bentley and one of the attackers got into the blue car and drove away.

Pridmore walked to a nearby residence and called 911, he was not injured. Police were able to track down his vehicle several hours later in Hudson but say they were unable to stop the vehicle.

Bentley has ben charged with robbery with a firearm. She has not been apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050. The office says if a crime tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1000.

