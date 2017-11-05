Local churchgoers react to Texas church shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There's no doubt pastors across the country are beginning to question the security and safety of their churches following Sunday morning's mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 26 people were dead after a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church. Now churchgoers in Charlotte are having to react to yet another massacre.

RELATED: 26 dead in church shooting, Texas governor says

"You're not afraid to go into any sanctuary given what's going on?" asked NBC Charlotte Defender Mark Boyle.

"Not at all," said one local resident. "I don't feel like a person of faith should have to worry. The concern is there because we are human, the concern is there."

Among those killed in the shooting was the 14-year-old daughter of the Texas church.

The pastor's wife, Sherri Pomeroy, released the following statement:

My husband and I were ironically out of town in two different states. We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends. Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can.

RELATED: First Baptist Church pastor's 14-year-old daughter among dead: A 'beautiful, special child'

As more of these types of mass killings take place, the number of active-shooter training courses are expected to skyrocket among local police forces.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is booked solid through January with groups including churches, bars and others establishments as people want to learn to be as prepared as possible in case worst case scenario ever presents itself.

© 2017 WCNC.COM