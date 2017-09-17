Man robbed, shot while pumping gas in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man is recovering after being robbed and shot in the leg while pumping gas early Monday morning in north Charlotte.

Officers responded to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station in the Charlotte Travel Plaza located at 4601 Sunset Road.

Upon arrival, authorities said they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, police said.

According to authorities, the initial investigation revealed the man had been pumping gas and had gotten into his vehicle. He was approached by multiple subjects, at least one was armed, police said.

The suspects robbed the man, shot him and then left in vehicles while at least one ran from the scene on foot.

Officers said they searched the area and were able to find and arrest one suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

