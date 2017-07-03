Jonathan Edward Williams (Photo: Huntersville Police)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Huntersville Police say the man who was suspected of shooting a female family member and then escaping a SWAT standoff with police has turned himself into police.

Officers responded Saturday morning to a shooting on the 100 block of Steuben Drive to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Police and SWAT were called in and remained on the scene for hours. Shortly before noon, the North Mecklenburg SWAT Team made entry into the residence, but found that Williams was no longer inside. It appears he fled the scene during the time officers were focused on evacuating the victims and other occupants, police say.

Huntersville Police say Williams will be transported to Mecklenburg County jail.

