Man wanted for domestic violence related charges arrested

Via Charlotte Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man wanted for domestic violence related charges has been arrested in Gaston County.

On August 9, Randy Smith Lewis, 34, cut his electronic monitoring device, which he was ordered to wear as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Lewis faces charges for two counts of Domestic Violence Related Breaking and Entering With Intent to Terrorize and Injure Victim, Attempted Breaking and Entering, Damage to Property, and Interfering With an Electronic Monitoring Device.

He was located and arrested on Friday in Gaston County.

