New federal grant helps Charlotte fight terrorism

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Back on October 31, 2017, a self-radicalized terrorist rammed his pick truck into pedestrians on a busy bike path in New York City, killing eight people and injuring 11 others.

A month later in Manhattan, there was an attempted suicide bombing attack. The pipe bomb, however, only partially detonated.

The Charlotte area is not immune to the dangers of terrorism. Several arrests have been made in recent years of men suspected of supporting ISIS.

The city was awarded $2.26 million by the Department of Homeland Security for the prevention, protection, response and recovery from terrorist attacks.

The money will be used to buy protective equipment for bomb squads, search and rescue and hazardous material teams.

It will help to expand the regional radio system, in addition to funding training and drills for hazmat, bomb teams, and FEMA.

The City of Charlotte has been a recipient of this anti-terrorism grant since 2004. Funding will last through February 28, 2020.

The document below shows the grant's provisions in details:

2017 Urban Area Security Initiative Grant Acceptance

Action:

A. Authorize the Charlotte Area Homeland Security Director (Charlotte Fire Chief) to accept a grant for $2,269,600 from the United States Department of Homeland Security for the 2017 Urban Area Security Initiative Grant Program, and

B. Adopt a budget ordinance appropriating $2,269,600 from the Department of Homeland Security to the General Grants and LTD Projects Fund.

Staff Resource(s):

Pete Key, Fire

Richard Granger, Fire

Explanation

- The 2017 Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) Grant Program allowed eligible applicants to apply for funding to aid in the prevention, protection, response, and recovery from terrorist attacks.

- The City of Charlotte, which has been a recipient of funding from this program since 2004, has once again been awarded the grant by the United States Department of Homeland Security. - In previous years, the main focus of spending has been on regional communications, including individual portable and mobile radios for regional partners, in addition to infrastructure equipment and improvements, hazardous materials monitoring equipment, and law enforcement tactical equipment.

- In developing a regional approach, as mandated by the grant guidelines, the following 10 counties were included as part of a regional implementation concept: Cabarrus, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Lancaster (SC), Mecklenburg, Stanly, Union, and York (SC).

- The total amount of the grant awarded to the Charlotte UASI was $2.83 million.

The North Carolina Division of Emergency Management is eligible to retain up to 20 percent of the funds under the program guidelines. As such, the Division has elected to retain the full $567,400 for the management and administration of the grant program and provide continued support to the North Carolina Voice Interoperability Plan for the Emergency Responder radio system.

The remaining $2.26 million has been awarded to the City of Charlotte.

The focus of these funds will be on terrorism preparedness activities such as equipment acquisition, planning, training courses, and drills. Equipment specifics include:

Equipment to supplement existing Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) capabilities, including replacement of expired Bomb Squad personal protective equipment

Equipment to continue the expansion of the regional radio system

UASI Conference costs: Hazmat, Bomb Team, and FEMA Training courses for UASI members

The Grants Administrator and Hazmat/Rescue planner positions. There are no City matching funds required for this grant.

