Officials searching for 'missing & endangered' 36-year-old

Gita Saengsomphou Intavong (Photo: China Grove Police)

CHINA GROVE, N.C. -- Officials are asking for the public's help finding a 36-year-old woman.

A Silver Alert was issued for Gita Saengsomphou Intavong, who officials say is missing and endangered. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or another type of cognitive impairment.

Intavong is described as a 36-year-old Asian woman with black long hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5'5" and weighs around 160 lbs.

While officials are unsure of what Intavong was last wearing, they do know she was last seen at 1760 Patterson Street in China Grove.

She drives a 2001 dark grey Toyota Camry with the Louisiana license plate of AR10585.

Anyone with information is asked to call the China Grove Police Department and ask for Detective J. Overcash at 704-216-8500.

