"Operation Dirty Needle" leads to drug massive bust

Police lights.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Following a two-year investigation, Gaston County Police and other law officials conducted "Operation Dirty Needle," in which 18 arrests were made.

The operation round-up targeted 18 individuals who were associated with the sale and delivery of heroin in Gaston County.

Police arrested the 18 individuals Monday. Those arrested in the round-up included Andrew Junior Lane, Robert Lee Hearn, Gabriel Robinson, Philip Nathanial Kos, Stephanie Ann Kos, Richard Arnold Steen, James Franklin Farris, Karen Darlene Horne Slagle, Emily Jacqueline Jenkins, Gary Payne, Samuel Hargett, Timothy Larkin Landers and James Anthony Royall.

Gaston County Police say Landers and Royall face additional charges for possession of heroin at the time of their arrests.

Authorities are continuing their search for three individuals, Crystal Dawn Murphy, Shelby Diane Putnam and Cody Bumgardner, who have warrants for their outstanding arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaston County Police Captain A.S. Mauney-Smith at 704-866-3320.

Copyright 2017 WCNC