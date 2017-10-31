Operation Watchful Eye verifies registered sex offenders addresses before Halloween

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Before your kids hit the streets to trick or treat this Halloween, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office will be finishing up what it's calling Operation Watchful Eye.

For nearly a week prior to Halloween, deputies have been verifying the addresses of 887 registered sex offenders across Mecklenburg County.

Deputies have been knocking on doors of sex offenders to verify their addresses, particularly in west Charlotte where NBC Charlotte found a majority of sex offenders in the county live. Here's a break down of zip code statistics in our area.

- West Charlotte: 99 registered sex offenders reside in zip code 28208

- Northwest Charlotte: 81 registered sex offenders reside in zip code 28216

- University area: 79 registered sex offenders reside in zip code 28269

To check the full sex offender registry list for your neighborhood, click here.

In South Carolina, the rules are different. State law requires all sex offenders to follow a curfew, they have to be in their homes from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Under no circumstances are sex offenders allowed to pass out candy.

