Pedestrian struck and killed near the Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a 59-year-old was hit and killed early Monday morning in the Plaza Midwood area.

Authorities said a 2012 GMC SUV driven by 46-year-old Frank Lee McCorey was traveling north on The Plaza around 12:15 a.m. As the GMC entered the 1300 block of The Plaza, Charles White stepped into the roadway, began crossing the street and was struck by the GMC.

Officers were called to the scene and found White in the roadway. He was in transport to the hospital, but was pronounced deceased at 12:32 a.m. while in the ambulance.

CMPD said White was wearing dark clothing and was not crossing at a crosswalk when he was hit. While neither speed or alcohol were contributing factors for McCorey, it's unknown at this time if White was under the influence or any drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision.

The crash is currently under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169.

© 2017 WCNC.COM