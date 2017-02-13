Police looking for man who allegedly assaulted woman outside Bojangles'

Jimmy L. Rogers (Photo: Matthews Police Department)

MATTHEWS, N.C. – Police in Matthews are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman outside a Bojangles’ restaurant Sunday.

A little after noon on Sunday, police say that 42-year-old Jimmy L. Rogers assaulted a woman in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ restaurant in the 11100 block of East Independence Boulevard.

He is described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-11 with a medium build and medium-length dreadlocks. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Matthews Police at 704-847-4069.

