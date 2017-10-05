Police need your help finding the driver of a fatal hit and run

(Photo: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

LANCASTER, S.C. -- South Carolina officials are asking the public for help locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run.

Authorities said a pedestrian was was walking westbound on Evans Drive around 8:25 p.m. Thursday when they were struck by a Ford Mustang that was driving west on the road. Authorities said the pedestrian was killed.

The incident occurred on the 2100 block of Evans Drive near Barnett Street.

The driver of the Ford Mustang drove away from the scene.

South Carolina officials asked the public to be on the look out for a 1994 - 2004 Ford Mustang with possible damage to the front and/or right front of the vehicle. The color and package of the car is unknown.

The identity of the deceased pedestrian has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621, 800-768-1504 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

