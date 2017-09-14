Police searching for missing Charlotte woman after car found in SC

Shawna C. Jones, via CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman after her car was found over 180 miles away in Summerville, South Carolina last week.

Shawna C. Jones, 42, was last seen at 3041 Walter Street in Charlotte on the evening of August 25. She was reported missing to CMPD two days later after not returning home and losing all contact with friends and family.

She was last seen driving her red 4-door 2016 Mazda 6 with North Carolina tag DHB-5791.

The car was found days later nearly 200 miles south in Summerville, SC. The vehicle was abandoned on the ramp for Eastbound I-26 from 17 Alt.

Jones is described as a black female, measuring 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and short black hair.

CMPD is working with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s office and SLED to follow-up on all leads in the case.

Anyone who sees or has information about Shawna Jones or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

