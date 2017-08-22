Police searching for suspect after Albemarle man was shot to death

ALBEMARLE, N.C. -- Albemarle Police are investigating a homicide after officers found a man shot, lying in the roadway early Tuesday morning.

Authorities said they received a call in reference to disturbance around 12:54 a.m. on N. Seventh Street in Albemarle. Neighbors told police that they had heard lout talking and several gunshots before calling 911.

When police arrived on scene, they said they found Mondrell Walter Leake lying in the roadway. Police said Leake told them he had been shot. Medics were dispatched while the officers rendered first aid, however, Leake died within minutes.

Police are looking for a possible suspect with the vehicle description of a red passenger car, possibly a Honda or Acura and an unidentified male wearing all black.

Investigators are asking the public for help identifying anyone linked to this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

