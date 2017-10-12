Registered sex offender added to Rowan County's most wanted list

Jeffrey Scott Jordan (Photo: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- Have you seen him? Officials have added a 44-year-old man to Rowan County Sheriff's Most Wanted List.

Jeffery Scott Jordan is a registered sex offender and was charged this month for failing to notify officials of an address change. He also violated his probation after interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Jordan is described as a while male, age 44, standing at 6' and weighing around 220 lbs. His last known location was in Salisbury.

Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

© 2017 WCNC.COM