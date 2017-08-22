Salisbury Police searching for man involved in head on car collision

Michael Lynn Beck (Photo: Salisbury Police)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Salisbury Police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a head on car collision.

The incident occurred on August 15 on the 1600 block of N. Long Street and left multiple people injured.

Michael Lynn Beck, 31, was involved in the collision, however, police did not specify whether he caused the accident.

Police did say that Beck has outstanding warrants issued for him including for resist, obstruct and delay, driving with a revoked license, failure to yield, no insurance and driving without displaying a registration.

Anyone with information on Beck's whereabouts is asked to contact the Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.

© 2017 WCNC.COM