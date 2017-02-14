Serial Walgreens robbers caught on camera in Fort Mill

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

FORT MILL, S.C. -- Serial Walgreens robbers are on the run after hitting a location in Fort Mill, and it was all caught on camera.

Around 3:30 AM Monday three people shattered the pharmacy drive-up window. Two crawled inside while a third stood watch and continued to break the window.

In all, they stole handfuls of prescriptions, mostly painkillers.

“It’s mind-boggling I mean it’s a small town, a very safe small town,” one customer said Tuesday. “One of the prescriptions I get is for pain killers because I had 2 knee replacements.”

Police say the thieves took a garbage bag full of Adderall, oxycodone, and Vicodin.

Some customers showed up Tuesday just to discover their prescription is now in the hands of criminals. For others, it’s yet another reminder of a growing drug abuse problem.

“It’s getting really bad,” another customer said.

Police believe these same drug thieves hit a Walgreens in Columbia just a few hours prior to this robbery.

In fact, a Walgreens corporate investigator says these same suspects may also be responsible for break-ins at 30 other stores across the southeast in the past few months alone.

Pharmacy staff are continuing to carefully tally everything that was stolen.

If you know anything about this crime please call Fort Mill police (803) 547-2022 or York County Crimestoppers.

