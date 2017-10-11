Silver Alert issued for Dallas woman

Bonnie Beam Green (Photo: NC Center for Missing Persons)

DALLAS, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 69-year-old woman after a Silver Alert was issued for her Wednesday.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for Bonnie Beam Green who was last seen on the 800 block of N. Oakland street in Dallas. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or another kind of cognitive impairment.

Beam is described as a white, 5'9" woman with short gray hair and brown eyes, weighing aboud 116 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue high top pants, tennis shoes and glasses.

Officials believe Beam may be headed towards the Gastonia area in a white 1998 S-10 Chevrolet with the license plate number, WWZ5680.

