Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 74-year-old

Cecil Allen Toler (Photo: N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing, elderly, endangered man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert early Tuesday morning for 74-year-old Cecil Allen Toler. He is described as a while male, standing at 5'9", weighing around 175 lbs with brown/grey short hair and green eyes.

Toler was last seen wearing a blue and white long sleeved button down shirt and jeans at the Food Pride in Chocowinitty.

Authorities are unsure of Toler's travel of direction but believe he is suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff Office at 252-946-7111.

