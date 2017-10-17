Silver Alert issued for 'endangered' 74-year-old

Christine Barnes StClair (Photo: Alexander Co. Sheriff's Office)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an "endangered" 74-year-old woman suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Christine Barnes StClair. She is described as a white female, standing at 5'9" and weighing around 190 lbs. She has short red/gray hair and brown eyes.

StClair was last seen on the 170 block of Eastview Court in Taylorsville. She is driving a 2016 Sentra Nissan with the North Carolina license plate EB-S6582.

Authorities believe she may be headed to Land Cemetery Lane or County Home Road in Taylorsville.

Anyone who spots StClair or has information is asked to call the Alexander County Sheriff's Office at 828-632-2911.

