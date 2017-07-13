Silver Alert issued for endangered Burke Co. man

Jerry Lynn Clark (Photo: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – Officials in Burke County are asking for the public’s help locating an elderly man that suffers from dementia.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, a Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Jerry Lynn Clark. Clark was last seen in the area of West Pine Hills Avenue in Morganton, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-3 tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers. Police said he may also have anywhere between one to three firearms.

Clark drives a 1998 Nissan pickup with NC license plate XRH-8451, officials said.

Anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 828-483-5500 or 911 immediately.

© 2017 WCNC.COM