Silver Alert issued for Hickory man suffering from dementia

Deward Charles Gray (Photo: Hickory Police)

HICKORY, N.C. -- Authorities in Hickory are asking for your help finding an elderly man suffering from dementia.

Hickory Police need assistance locating Deward Charles Gray, also known as "DC".

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a khaki button-up shirt on the 100th block of 39th Avenue Court in northwest Hickory.

Police believe Gray possibly walked to the 3900 block of 127 N and N Center Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

