Silver Alert issued for Iredell County man with diabetes

Louis Henry Hesser (Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office)

HARMONY, N.C. -- Authorities are asking the public for help finding a 70-year-old man who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another type of cognitive impairment.

Louis Henry Hesser was last seen Saturday evening at Barkers Store in Harmony on Highway 21.

He is described as a white male, 5'11" and weighing around 270 lbs. According to officials, Hesser is a diabetic and has suffered from a stroke in the past.

Hesser was last seen wearing a U.S. Navy hat, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180 or 911.

