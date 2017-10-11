Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman

Bonnie Beam Green (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS, N.C. – Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly woman.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a Silver Alert was issued for 69-year-old Bonnie Beam Green, who was last seen in the area of North Oakland Street in Dallas.

Green is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, police said. She is described as a white female, approximately 5-foot-9, with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue pants, tennis shoes and glasses.

She may be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 pickup with NC license plate WWZ-5680. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Dallas Police at 704-922-3116.

