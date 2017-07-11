Silver Alert issued for missing Kannapolis man

Jeffrey Alvin Riley (Photo: Kannapolis Police Department)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – Police in Kannapolis are asking for the public’s help locating a missing, endangered man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Jeffrey Alvin Riley. Police said Riley was last seen in the area of Marlin Drive near Main Street. Officials say that Riley is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Riley is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and short, black and gray hair.

Anyone with information about Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call Kannapolis Police at 704-920-4000 or 911 immediately.

