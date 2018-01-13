Silver Alert issued for Watauga Co. 78-year-old with dementia

Johnny Lawrence Rosencrance (Photo: Watauga Co. Sheriff's Office)

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert early Saturday morning for a missing 78-year-old man.

Johnny Lawrence Rosencrance is believed to be suffering from dementia or another type of cognitive impairment, authorities said.

Rosencrance is described as a white man standing a 6' and weighing around 160 lbs. He has short gray hair and blue eyes.

The 78-year-old was last seen on 144 Ralph Wilson Road in Vilas, North Carolina. Authorities believe he may be driving southbound on US-421. His car is a 1996 red and white F150 Ford with a North Carolina license plate of NSH4943.

Anyone who believes they spot Rosencrance or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Watauga County Sheriff's Office at 828-264-3761.

