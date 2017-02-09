Silver Alert issued for missing NC teen

Winston-Salem Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Police are looking for 17-year-old Charity Alanah Richardson.

They said she has been missing since approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8. She reportedly suffers from a hearing impairment as well as a medical condition that requires medication.

Police said Richardson may be wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes, and was last seen at the Walmart located at 3475 Parkway Village Circle. She's described as a white female, weight approximately 170 pounds and standing 5-foot-6.

Richardson may be with an unknown male near High Point, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)-727-2800.

