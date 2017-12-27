Thieves targeting fire stations while crews respond to emergencies, CFD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Yet another Charlotte fire station has been targeted by thieves.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say sometime in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 23, someone broke into the back of a gated parking lot of Fire Station 11 on West 28th Street.

Incident reports say four cars were broken into. Among the items stolen include a Smith and Wesson M&P nine-millimeter pistol, ammunition, a MacBook Air computer and Swiss Army knife with “A Brake” engraved on it.

Over the past two years, several thefts have been reported from fire stations across the Charlotte area. Criminals were smashing windows, stealing thousands and even several guns.

Several months back, Charlotte Fire tweeted, “While your firefighters respond to emergencies, someone is breaking into their cars and stealing from them.”

To protect the ones who help to protect us, Charlotte’s newly-elected City Council recently voted to purchase and install security systems at every fire department in Charlotte.

Locations will be monitored by CMPD’s Real Time Crime Center and CFD. Cameras were first installed two years ago when the city got wind of vehicle break-ins.

The council approved a request to install an estimated 64 cameras at all remaining fire departments. Each station generally requires two to three cameras.

The council says the one-time cost to place cameras at all remaining locations is estimated at $185,000.

No word on when the cameras will be installed.

