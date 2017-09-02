Two suspects arrested in connection to multiple break-ins

Via Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police have arrested two suspects in connection with multiple residential break- ins.

On September 1, around 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a residential break-in call in the 9200 block of Hampton Oaks Road.

The first suspect, Amanda Craig, 28, was taken into custody by officers at the scene. The second suspect, Joseph Meadows, 38, ran from police. The CMPD K-9 team conducted a search and was able to track down Meadows.

Meadows was bitten during the arrest and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital in Matthews for treatment.

After the arrest, officers connect Craig and Meadows to two additional break-ins that happened on August 31, one on the 7100 block of Essington Drive and the other on the 6500 block of Patchwork Circle.

Both suspects have been charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, and felony conspiracy.

© 2017 WCNC.COM