U.S. Marshals: Fugitive sex predator possibly in NC, $2K reward offered

Ernest Reigh (Photo: U.S. Marshals)

WASHINGTON -- A search is underway for a sex predator from Florida who is believed to possibly be headed to North Carolina.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh.

According to officials, Reigh vanished after being released from state prison on March 1 and failed to register his address.

He was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but officials believe he may be headed to North Carolina, or on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.

Reigh's criminal record includes the sexual assault of a middle schooler. Reigh previously worked as an assistant for the St. Lucie County Jail, but was suspended in March 1995 when the 12-year-old told investigators he ahd forced her to perform sexual acts for about two years.

Reigh's criminal background also consists of perjury and he has a history of carrying firearms. He is described as being bald with blue eyes, 5'6" tall and around 160 lbs.

Anyone with information concerning Reigh's location is asked to contact Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.

