CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- An 86-year-old Korean War veteran is recovering after someone threw an object at his truck -- shattering his windshield -- while they were driving on N.C. 49.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon last week in Cabarrus County near Mount Pleasant. The victim, who asked us to keep his identity private, believes someone intentionally threw a bottle at his car.

He is now offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the culprit.

“I was doing the speed limit about 55," he says. “Then someone tried to kill me.”

The victim's eyes and face were cut when the windshield shattered, glass splaying over his face.

“I had glass all over me, especially on my face, eyes and shirt," he said. "The first responders started getting the glass off of me and off my face."

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips as they search for the suspect.

One Facebook commenter said the same thing happened to her in the same area of N.C. 49 in Mount Pleasant near Fisher Road.

“I could've hit another car head-on or maybe run into the trees," the victim said. "I wasn't seriously hurt but I could've been."

Deputies are hoping witnesses will come forward to help pull a dangerous driver off the road and behind bars.

“He could kill somebody," the victim said.

If you know anything about the suspect or witnessed the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

© 2017 WCNC.COM