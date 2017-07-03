York Co. officials searching for 43-year-old man, offering reward

Christopher "Chuck" Lee (Photo: York County Sheriff's Office)

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- The York County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a man who is wanted for multiple pending charges.

Christopher "Chuck" Lee, 43, is wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking methamphetamine, and cutting off her ankle monitoring bracelet amongst other charges.

Officials say Lee "tends to change his appearance often," but currently looks the most similar to the middle mug shot.

He is described as 5'7" and 180 to 200 lbs.

He was last seen in the area of W. Alexander Love Road, Rabbit Run Road and Black Highway in York.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, a reward up to $1000 is being offered for assistance in Lee's arrest.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.

