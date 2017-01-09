Dad killed in front of family during shootout with robber

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a father was killed in a struggle with a robber, who was also killed in the altercation late Sunday.

It happened at about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Ashcroft near Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Police say the dad, his wife and young kids were about to get out of their vehicle after grocery shopping when the armed man approached. The dad and robber struggled, and the dad shot the suspect several times before the robber fired back.

A witness called 911, and both men, who were in their 20s, were taken to the hospital where they died.

Police say the mom and kids were not hurt.