Dad, step-mom charged after malnourished 6-year-old dies

(Photo: Jersey County State's Attorney)

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. - A father and step-mother have been charged in the death of a 6-year-old.

Jerseyville police responded to the Jersey Community Hospital on Nov. 3 after a 6-year-old boy died from extreme malnourishment.

The 6-year-old lived at a home in Jerseyville with three other siblings and two step-siblings.

Further investigation revealed the 6-year-old and a 7-year-old were deprived of food by the father and step-mother. The 6-year-old weighed 17 pounds at the time of his death. The 7-year-old boy’s condition is unknown.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) took custody of the siblings. Two of them, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old, were taken to the hospital.

The 6-year-old’s father, 42-year-old Michael Roberts, and step-mother, Georgena Roberts were separately charged on Monday for first-degree murder and two counts of endangering the life and health of a child.

Both are being held at the Jersey County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

DCFS said there was a prior investigation involving the father and step-mother. A hotline call alleged inadequate food in the home, but it was closed as unfounded after a pediatric specialist determined the now-dead boy's weight was because of a medical condition.

The Jerseyville Police Department says it will continue to investigate all aspects surrounding the circumstances of this case.

