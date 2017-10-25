Daughter Charged After 100-Year-Old Mom Found in Urine

Debra Pastuszynski (Photo: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, GA. (AP) - Police say a 100-year-old woman was found lying on the floor in her own urine for three days at home in Georgia and her daughter has been arrested.



News outlets report that 63-year-old Debra Pastuszynski pleaded not guilty to neglect of an elderly or disabled person at a hearing Tuesday. Columbus police say her mother was found during a welfare check Sunday. She was in a hospital Wednesday.



Officer Dan Germoulus testified that Pastuszynski said her mother fell. Pastuszynski told police she attempted to feed her mother but she refused.



Officials at the hospital where the mother was taken said she looked dehydrated.



Pastuszynski did not testify at the hearing. She was represented by attorney Clark Adams.



Judge Julius Hunter set Pastuszynski's bond at $3,500.

© 2017 Associated Press