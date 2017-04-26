David Cox Elementary placed on lockdown

(Photo: TEGNA Media)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A north Charlotte elementary school is currently on lockdown due to police activity, officials confirmed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, David Cox Elementary was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a stolen car was located near the school. When officers spotted the vehicle, occupants jumped from the car and ran. Two of the subjects were detained, but a third person is on the run, police said.

