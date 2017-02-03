Davidson College student accused of sex assault

DAVIDSON, N.C. -- A Davidson College student was reportedly attacked by another student.
George Coleman, 20, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Davidson College's campus.
According to the police report, the crime happened in a unit on Dormitory Drive in January.
Coleman was just arrested Thursday on charges of sexual battery.
Investigators say the victim was treated at Novant Presbyterian hospital in Charlotte.
A spokesperson for the college released a statement to NBC Charlotte saying, "Federal law prohibits us from discussing details about any individual student. I can confirm that the individual about whom you asked is enrolled at Davidson."
