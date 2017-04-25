Day care facing abuse allegations has checkered past

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NBC Charlotte has uncovered new information on what appears to be a troubled past for a local day care.

This comes following shocking allegations of a 2-year-old's mouth taped shut and her hands bound by a daycare worker.

"What in your mind was okay for you to tape my baby's hands together and make her feel like she was the outcast and done something wrong," said the mother of that 2-year-old girl.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, is fueled by frustration after police say her little girl allegedly had her mouth and hands taped with masking tape to teach her a lesson.

"It was unacceptable for her to handle it like that," said the mother.

That mom told NBC Charlotte she first learned about the incident from daycare staff, including why the worker allegedly did that to her daughter in a classroom with other children.

"She wouldn't be still and listen to what she was saying, so yeah it was punishment," said the mother.

NBC Charlotte did a little digging. Since 2014, child development and early education services have visited Children of America more than a dozen times. In that time, there has been at least two abuse or neglect violations.

According to state records, a child was handled roughly after a staff member picked a 2-year-old child up by their arms and dropped them to the floor.

In another instance, state records reveal staff members left a 2-year-old unsupervised inside for more than half an hour.



Also, on at least three occasions since, the day care was cited for an employee having an incomplete criminal record check.

As of late, the day care is cleaning up their act. They had no violations during the state's last visit in March. Right now, the day care holds a five-star rating, which is the highest rating possible.

The worker involved with the taping incident has been fired, according to the attorney for Children of America. However, the mom says the punishment doesn't come close to fitting the crime.

"She did criminal activity," said the mother. "You're not going to get away with torturing a child."



