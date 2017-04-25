Day care worker accused of taping 2-year-old's mouth, hands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 2-year-old's mother says shocking allegations that her daughter's mouth was taped shut and her hands were bound together by a day care worker are "unacceptable."

“It was unacceptable for her to handle it like that,” says the girl’s mother, who requested anonymity.

The mother used her hands to demonstrate what allegedly happened to her daughter. According to the police report, the suspect used masking tape on the girls' hands and mouth at a Children of America day care.

“What in your mind was okay for you to tape my baby’s hands together and make her feel like she was the outcast and done something wrong?” asked the mother.

She told NBC Charlotte she first learned about the incident from day care staff, including why the worker allegedly did that to her daughter in a classroom with other children.

“She (her daughter) wouldn’t be still and listen to what she was saying, so yeah it was punishment,” the mother said.

Following the allegations, the daycare worker has been fired, according to an attorney for Children of America. However, the girl’s mother wants the worker put in jail. She says it’s fair punishment for using tape to punish her daughter.

“She did criminal activity; you’re not going to get away with torturing a child,” she says.

NBC Charlotte asked the girl’s mother if she’d like to see the woman go to jail and she responded, “I do.”

However, NBC Charlotte did some digging through state records and found that Children of America has a five-star license, which is the highest rating possible.

Despite the ordeal, the mom is deciding to give the day care another chance with her daughter.

“This is all she knows, I don’t want her to keep having to transition from school to school,” says the mother.

She says her daughter didn’t understand the situation and may have thought it was a game, but the mother knew it was no laughing matter.

NBC Charlotte also received a statement from the attorney for Children of America. It reads in part:

“Children of America took immediate, appropriate action as mandated and pursuant to Children of America’s internal policies and procedures which included the termination of the employee.”

Police say they have not filed any charges in this case, but it’s an ongoing investigation.

