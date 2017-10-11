WCNC
Daycare employee charged for allegedly hitting 9-year-old

WCNC 9:29 AM. EDT October 11, 2017

HICKORY, N.C. -- An after school daycare employee is facing charges after allegedly striking a child in the face with his fist. 

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lionel Ellis Crawford was charged with assault on a child under 12 years old Tuesday. 

Crawford, an after school daycare employee, allegedly hit a nine-year-old in the face with his fist.

He was transported to the Burke County Magistrate's Office where he was released on a written promise to appear in Burke County District Court on November 1. 

