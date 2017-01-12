Dead woman's ex-husband 'wouldn't let her go,' sister says

Annita Harmon's family says she was a victim of domestic violence. (Photo: Provided by Stacy Harmon-Roeber)

BOISE -- The family of the Weiser woman reportedly kidnapped by her ex-husband and found dead after a head-on collision near Ontario says they had been fearing for her safety and their own for quite some time.

"A very wonderful person was taken from us on Monday," said Stacey Harmon-Roeber, Annita Harmon's sister.

Harmon's family says she was a victim of domestic violence. Her sister reached out to KTVB, with one request. She wants you to know the kind of woman Annita was so that she doesn't become a faceless victim of domestic violence.

"She was a good person," said Harmon-Roeber. "She was a good mom. She loved her kids a lot."

Annita leaves behind an 18-year-old boy, who was attending college in Utah, and a 12-year old girl. Their faces have been blurred out in the pictures given to KTVB to protect their identity and safety.

Annita's sister says she was a devoted mom who loved her children more than anything in the world.

"She was on the road to such a beautiful life and he wouldn't let her go, he wouldn't let her go," said Harmon-Roeber

Her sister says Annita was on her way to work Monday morning. But as she drove away from her home in Weiser, police say she was kidnapped, taken to Ontario, and stabbed by her ex-husband, 49-year-old Anthony Montwheeler of Nampa.

A 911 caller reported seeing the incident. A chase ensued and police say Montwheeler swerved in front of an oncoming SUV hitting it head-on.

The collision killed the driver of the SUV, 38-year-old David Bates of Vale, the father of five young children.

Investigators don't know yet if Annita died from the impact of the crash or was already dead.

"There's just a lot that we don't know and we may never know as to how he got her out of her car and the events that led up to her death," said Harmon-Roeber. "It's just a truly horrible way to die that nobody should ever have to go through."

Annita filed for divorce from Montwheeler in 2014. She had begun a new life, working at a new job. But less than two weeks ago, Montwheeler got a job at the same place.

Annita's family grew even more fearful based on things that had happened.

"Our family was concerned for Annita's safety and our family's safety," said Harmon-Roeber.

Their worst fear sadly came true Monday.

"She was you know, my baby sister. I just want people to know, you know. God bless the Bates family, they didn't deserve to get caught in this situation and our heart breaks for them. I just want people to know about Annita too because right now she's just a stabbing victim and I want people to know that she's way more than that," said Harmon-Roeber

Montwheeler remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Prosecutors say he will be charged after a grand jury proceedings.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Annita's children.

Harmon-Roeber says her family would also welcome donations to any domestic violence shelter or charity.

