Death investigation underway after body found floating in Lake Norman

Getty Images/iStockphoto

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Officials say a body was found floating in Lake Norman Saturday morning.

According to the Iredell County Emergency Management, crews responded to a call of a body being found near Oak Tree Road around 10:30 a.m.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity. Iredell County Sheriff's Office is leading the death investigation, according to officials.

