Death investigation underway after body found in east Charlotte

WCNC 12:11 PM. EDT August 22, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a body was found in east Charlotte Tuesday.

The body was found in a greenway along WT Harris Boulevard near Idlewild Road. Police at the scene said investigators are trying to determine if foul play is involved.

No further information was provided. 

