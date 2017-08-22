Death investigation underway after body found in east Charlotte

(Photo: Lee, Vincent)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a body was found in east Charlotte Tuesday.

Death investigation on greeway along WT Harris#wcnc pic.twitter.com/1Vh1O90WSJ — Ty Chandler (@TyChandler_News) August 22, 2017

The body was found in a greenway along WT Harris Boulevard near Idlewild Road. Police at the scene said investigators are trying to determine if foul play is involved.

No further information was provided.

