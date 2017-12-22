Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Gaston County police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found near Crowders Mountain State Park Friday.

According to investigators, the body was found in the Mallard Creek neighborhood off of Crowders Creek Road. The victim has only been identified as a male.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. Gaston County Police have not identified a suspect in the case.

