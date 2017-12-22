WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Gaston County

Police in Gaston County are investigating after a body was found near Crowders Mountain State Park Friday.

WCNC 9:09 PM. EST December 22, 2017

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Gaston County police have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found near Crowders Mountain State Park Friday. 

According to investigators, the body was found in the Mallard Creek neighborhood off of Crowders Creek Road. The victim has only been identified as a male. 

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. Gaston County Police have not identified a suspect in the case. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories