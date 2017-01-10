Death investigation underway in Iredell County

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a body was found at an Iredell County home Tuesday evening.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call in the 500 block of Shiloh Road in Statesville around 7 p.m. Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the call, but did confirm that the caller hung up on responders.

Investigators have taped off the entire property while the investigation is ongoing.

No further details have been made available.

Copyright 2016 WCNC