Death investigation underway in Mooresville

Police lights.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Mooresville Police are conducting a death investigation after receiving a call about a fight that broke out Friday night.

According to police, officers arrived at KAM- 5 LLC 167 North Main Street and found a male armed security guard, William Glenn Bracken, 51, unconscious. Medics were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined a fight broke out between Bracken and a man attempting to enter the business.

The incident is still under investigation.

