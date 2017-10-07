Death investigation underway in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Mooresville Police are conducting a death investigation after receiving a call about a fight that broke out Friday night.
According to police, officers arrived at KAM- 5 LLC 167 North Main Street and found a male armed security guard, William Glenn Bracken, 51, unconscious. Medics were unable to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police determined a fight broke out between Bracken and a man attempting to enter the business.
The incident is still under investigation.
