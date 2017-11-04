Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Catawba County Saturday night.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call from Old Catawba Road near Claremont. One person was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

