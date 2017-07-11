Deputies investigating overnight shooting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Rowan County overnight.
According to Rowan County Communications, 911 dispatchers received a call just after 1:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Hollow Road.
When law enforcement arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, officials said. His condition is not known at this time. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
No further details were made available by authorities.
