Deputies investigating overnight shooting

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Rowan County overnight.

According to Rowan County Communications, 911 dispatchers received a call just after 1:30 Wednesday morning in reference to a shooting in the 100 block of Phillips Hollow Road.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, officials said. His condition is not known at this time. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.

No further details were made available by authorities.

