Deputies: Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend's mother, stabbing friend

Quinton Brice Person (Photo: Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A 20-year-old is in custody for allegedly breaking into his girlfriend's home, assaulting her mother and stabbing her friend multiple times.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 5:43 a.m., just 12 hours after the suspect posted a $15,000 bond. He had been arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a gun and attempting to strangle her.

Deputies say Quinton Brice Person, 20, shattered the glass door on the back of his girlfriend's house in order to enter. They say he then assaulted his girlfriend's mother before making his way into an upstairs bedroom where his girlfriend and her friend were sleeping.

Deputies say they believe Person's girlfriend was the target of the assault, but she hid in the closet when the suspect attacked her friend.

The suspect stabbed the friend multiple times, including in her abdomen, before fleeing the scene by car. Deputies eventually caught Person after one of the tires in his vehicle became disabled and he ran into a ditch by a church.

Deputies believe this assault is in connection with a domestic disturbance that occurred Tuesday at an Auto Bell in Indian Trail. Person and his girlfriend had been together at his apartment located behind the Auto Bell.

While at his apartment, Person allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by pointing a gun at her and trying to strangle her, deputies say. She escaped from the apartment and ran to Auto Bell where she barricaded herself in a restroom.

Authorities found Person at the Auto Bell in possession of a firearm where he was arrested. He posted bond 12 hours before the home invasion and assault occurred.

He now faces a number of charges related to the two incidents including assault with deadly weapon, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, communicating threats, first degree burglary, attempted first degree murder, and more.

