Missing Lincoln County man found in South Carolina

Larry Freeze (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A missing elderly man from Lincoln County has been located in South Carolina.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Larry Douglas Freeze was last seen Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Sherrill’s Ford Road in Catawba County.

Relatives spoke to Freeze around 4 p.m. and said he was on his way home. He told them he was east of Mooresville during the phone call. The family believes Freeze may have gotten his medications switched around and become lost.

Freeze is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-1 with gray hair and blue eyes. He was driving a red Ford Ranger pickup truck with NC license plate DBR-9135.

According to investigators, he is no longer answering his phone and the last location it pinged was in Inman, South Carolina around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies said Freeze was located by a deputy in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

© 2017 WCNC.COM